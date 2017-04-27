Police: Alarming increase in Kansas gun thefts from cars

SEDGWICK COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are alerting the public to a dramatic increase in gun thefts from vehicles across the city of Wichita.

Police chief Gordon Ramsay reported on social media, “We’ve had 78 guns stolen from vehicles so far this year.”

“This is a preventable crime. Help us keep guns out of the hands of criminals. If you must leave a gun in a vehicle, secure your it with proper locks or cases that can’t be easily removed. “

There were 193 guns stolen from vehicles in 2016 and 151 in 2015, according to police. Only 85 similar thefts were reported in 2014, according to police.

During Thursday’s online media briefing, Wichita police spokesperson Sgt. Nikki Woodrow reminded the public to take electronics, purses and valuables from your car, or lock them up so criminals can’t easily get them.