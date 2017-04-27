Kansas inmate enters plea for spitting in jail deputy’s eye

HUTCHINSON — A Kansas man jailed in the Reno County Correctional Facility for a probation violation for a case from last year and charged in two other cases entered a plea in the two most recent cases on Wednesday.

Justin Reyna, 31, Hutchinson, was charged with aggravated battery of a corrections officer, simple battery of another officer and criminal damage, but the state reduced the first charge and he entered pleas to two counts of battery of a corrections officer and the criminal damage count.

On Nov. 24, while inside the Reno County Correctional Facility that he caused a disturbance that required staff to place him in a restraint chair.

During that effort, he spit at a deputy, hitting him in the eye. He also battered another officer and did damage to a sprinkler in the facility.

On September 21, he cut himself with a homemade knife or shank, which was basically a razor blade in a comb.

As part of the plea, he’ll serve the one-year sentence in the case where he was convicted of aggravated criminal threat in Pratt County and giving a false alarm in a case from March of 2015.

Sentencing in the two additional cases is scheduled for June 30.