Great Bend Police Department’s K9 ready for a new handler

The dogs currently outnumber the K9 handlers at the Great Bend Police Department, but not for long according to Police Chief Cliff Couch.

The Police Department has two German Shepard K9s, Kia and Lazer, that can apprehend suspects and sniff out narcotics.

Couch says Corporal Adam Hales, Kia’s handler, recently took a job with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office.

Cliff Couch Audio

Kia’s new handler will be Officer Joseph Johns. Johns and Kia will attend a K9 officer training together before being placed in the patrol rotation.

Kia was working as the only K9 on the Police Department’s staff until the Great Bend City Council approved the purchase of Lazer for $14,500 in May of 2015.