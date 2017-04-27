Friday Weather

Friday A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind around 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night Rain, mainly after 1am. Low around 40. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Rain. High near 43. Breezy, with a north wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a north wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Rain. High near 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66.