Friday Weather

A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind around 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Rain, mainly after 1am. Low around 40. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Saturday
Rain. High near 43. Breezy, with a north wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Saturday Night
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a north wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday
Rain. High near 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Leave a Reply