Cop Shop (4/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (4/26)

Theft

At 1:56 p.m. Barton Community College, 245 NE 30 Road, reported a theft.

Non Injury Accident

At 9:58 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 218 in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (4/26)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:51 a.m. theft of items from the residence at 1519 Washington Street 1/2 was reported.

Traumatic Injuries

At 2:29 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at JC Penney Co, 1500 Kansas Avenue.

Breathing Problems

At 3:30 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2310 Garfield Street.

Criminal Damage

At 4:06 p.m. Dove Buick, 4217 10th Street, reported a vehicle being keyed.

Theft

At 5:20 p.m. theft of a bicycle was reported at 1715 Park Avenue.

Non Injury Accident

At 5:48 p.m. an accident was reported at 18th Street & Washington Street.

Theft

At 7:29 p.m. theft of checks from her residence at 1208 Eisenhower Avenue was reported.