Charities announced for upcoming meeting of the ‘100 People Who Care’ group

Earlier this year, a new philanthropic group was launched in Barton County known as “100 People Who Care.” The model for the project isn’t new, as these groups like this one exist in almost all 50 states and in many countries around the world. But on February 7, the first ever giving meeting was held, and Almost Home Inc. was voted the winning charity for over $10,000 in donations.

“The best part about this group is that a large group of people can all contribute one hour of time and a $100 donation, and do big things collectively,” says Barry Bowers, one of the group’s Steering Committee members.

“Since we now have over 100 members committed to donate, our goal is to continue growing our membership numbers so we can make an even bigger impact this quarter.”

The group’s second quarter meeting will take place Tuesday, May 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Best Western Angus Inn Courtyard in Great Bend. The locally owned hotel generously donates the use of their meeting space for the group’s four quarterly meetings, which will always take place on the first Tuesdays of February, May, August, and November.

The three charities nominated by the membership to attend and present at the meeting are the Central Kansas Dream Center, the Family Crisis Center, and the Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation.

“At each meeting, the members will hear from the three charities, vote on their top choice, and then write their $100 donation checks directly to the charity,” Bowers says. “After a symbolic check presentation that represents the total number of donations the charity will receive, the members are asked to nominate the charities who will get to present at the next quarter’s meeting.”

Because the group operates entirely with volunteers, and the checks are written directly to the 501(c)3 organization, there are no administrative expenses that take away from the nonprofit organization’s donations. Whichever charity wins the majority vote earns 100% of the tax deductible gifts.

Anyone interested in learning more or joining the group should visit www.100bartoncount.org, or make plans to attend the May 2 meeting. The meetings are open to guests, but only members are permitted to vote or nominate charities. There are no fees to join, other than the commitment that members will attend four times per year and donate $100 at each meeting. You can also find the group on Facebook.