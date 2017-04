The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, Cory Little.

Little is a white male, 5’11” tall, 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and black hair. Little has numerous tattoos. Little is wanted on a rape charge in Barton County.

If you have information about this wanted person or any other crime, please call crime stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.