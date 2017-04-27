Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/26)

BOOKED: Audra Cross of Salina on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,000.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Shelly Maynard of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrants for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Richard Cannon on Barton County District Court warrants for probation violation for burglary for time served and on McPherson Municipal Court case on a $350.00 OR bond.

RELEASED: Audra Cross of Salina on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation after she posted a $1,000.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Misty Adams of Salina on Barton County District Court case for probation violation after receiving a $1,000.00 OR.

RELEASED: Kaitlyn Moore on a Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated battery after receiving a $20,000.00 OR bond through the Barton County District Court.

RELEASED: Tristan Shaver of Larned on BTDC warrant for forgery x2, theft x2, after bond was reduced to $1,000.00 C/S and then granted $1,000.00 OR.