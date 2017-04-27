Barton baseball and softball changing schedules

Mother nature has struck again forcing adjustments to the Barton Community College baseball and softball schedule.

Set to conclude the regular season this weekend at Lawson-Biggs Field, the No. 18 ranked Cougar baseball team’s four-game series with Cloud County Community College has been split up on either side of the weekend. The first of two doubleheader dates will begin on Friday with the last leg of the doubleheader pushed back to Monday. First pitch of each day’s twinbill set for 1:00 p.m.

The most dramatic change in the schedule is the Cougar Softball team in the Region VI Tournament as the three-day event has been pushed back a complete week to now take place May 5-7. The second seed Cougars begin their run at 5:00 p.m. on Friday at El Dorado’s East Park against seventh seeded Pratt Community College. The winner will advance to Saturday’s 1:00 p.m. game against the winner of third seeded Seward County and sixth seed Garden City with the loser getting the early 9:00 a.m. game to stay alive in the tournament.

As a reminder with the unexpected weather changes of the spring season, fans and media are strongly encouraged to visit www.BartonSports.com and/or follow “Barton Sports” via Facebook and Twitter for the latest in schedule changes.