APRIL 27, 2017

FOR SALE: HONDA 4 CYCLE SMALL ROTO-TILLER. 653-4350

FOR SALE: 2001 YELLOW FORD FOCUS HATCHBACK W/UPDATES 388-0245

FOR SALE: 1978 FORD MUSTANG II DRAG CAR, 1967 MUSTANG, 4 33/15 TIRES. 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: TOW DOLLY. 791-7888

FOR SALE: 20′ FLAT TRAILER FROM A CAMPER, METAL WORK BENCH (NEEDS LEGS). 785-531-0751

FREE: TOMATO CAGES. 923-4298

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS. 617-5026

FOR SALE: CHARCOAL GRILL, ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME W/WHEELS. 603-8584

FOR SALE: GAS RANGE, ELECTRIC RANGE. 639-2038

WANTED: 2 BEDROOM HOUSE IN GREAT BEND. 639-2361

FOR SALE: GOLF CLUBS W/BAG/GOLF BALLS. FREE: FIREWOOD. WANTED: LAWNMOWER. 804-3214

FOR SALE: REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, KITCHEN CABINETS, 2011 GMC SIERRA PU. 797-5566

FOR SALE: TRANSMISSION FOR A 2000 CHEVY PU AUTOMATIC. 804-3204

WANTED: CORNER COMPUTER DESK. 639-2934

FOR SALE: WHIRLPOOL REFRIGERATOR W/ICE/WATER. 282-1940

FOR SALE: LAWNMOWER. 639-2492

FOR SALE: 2000 CHEVY PU W/TOPPER, 2000 CHEVY IMPALA. 786-6965

WANTED: INFORMATION ON COINS. 639-1770

FOR SALE: RECLINER (GREEN), DALLAS COWBOY COAT, 4-5 TABLES, MAGAZINE RACKS. 792-5310 OR 282-3957

FOR SALE: 1981 6620 JOHN DEERE COMBINE W/EXTRAS. WANTED: 16″ ALUMINUM WHEEL FOR A 2006 FORD TAURUS. 786-8832

WANTED: 8′ 3PT DISK. 388-4617

FOR SALE: 1977/78 CHEVY PU 4WD AND PARTS, 454 ENGINE. 727-1310

FOR SALE: AUTOGRAPH QUARTER PANEL FROM A NASCAR PU. 603-877

FOR SALE: 1-1/2″ RECEIVER HITCH, 10 GALLON ALUMINUM GAS TANK. 282-9121

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE 140 LAWN & GARDEN TRACTOR W/ROTO-TILLER. 388-4589

FOR SALE: DOUBLE BABY STROLLER, UPPER KITCHEN CABINETS. 617-6052

FOR SALE: CONCRETE CENTER BLOCKS, 2 235/75/15 TIRES, 4 195/60/15 ON MAG WHEELS. 282-7708

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOR THE HAND GUN RELOADERS OUT THERE: THIS INDIVIDUAL HAS 4500 ROUNDS OF 40 CALIBER SMITH & WESSON SPENT BRASS CASINGS. FIRED FROM A BROWNING HIGH POWER. THESE ARE ONCE FIRED, SORTED, UNPROCESSED CASINGS. NOT RANGE PICKUP!!! ASKING .04 CENTS PER CASING. CALL 620-792-3247 AND IF THERE IS NO ANSWER PLEASE LEAVE A MESSAGE.

PRAIRIE LAND FOOD IS A NON-PROFIT FOOD BUYING GROUP THAT SPECIALIZES IN BRINGING YOU THE BEST QUALITY FOOD AT GREAT PRICES. PRAIRIE LAND FOOD HAS NEW PRICES AND A NEW MENU. FOR INSTANCE: “THE PRAIRIE PAK” FOR $27.00 HAS 1LB CHICKEN BREAST FILLETS, 2LBS OF DELI HAM & TURKEY, 11OZ OF BEEF HOT DOGS, 1LB OF OF GRILLED BEEF PATTIES, 2LB CHICKEN BREAST ROAST PLUS A VARIETY OF FRUITS & VEGETABLES. ADDITIONAL PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE. PLACE YOUR ORDER BY MAY 8TH AND THE PICK UP DATE IS MAY 19TH BETWEEN 2 & 5 AT THE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 2123 FOREST IN GREAT BEND OR CALL 793-3423 OR 786-1900

FOR SALE: A TANDEM AXLE TRAILER THAT MEASURES 82” WIDE & 14’ LONG WITH A FOLD DOWN GATE IN THE BACK AND A SIDE GATE THAT’S 30” WIDE, WOODEN FLOOR, 3 NEW TIRES AND 3 ALMOST NEW TIRES, IT HAS 3 DIFFERENT TOOL BOXES. 2 NEW TRAILER AXLES WERE PUT ON IN MARCH OF THIS YEAR. THE SIDES ARE COVERED WITH DIAMOND CORRUGATED ALUMINUM THAT MEASURE 40” HIGH. THE LIGHTS HOOK UP TO A 7 HOLE PLUG – 2” COUPLER. THIS TRAILER IS IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE. THE ASKING PRICE IS ONLY $2750.00. THE TRAILER IS LOCATED IN OTIS. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 785-483-1722

THANK YOU FOR LISTING & HAVE A GREAT DAY!