American Red Cross hoping to increase donations at blood drive in Great Bend Saturday

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs what only generous donors can roll up their sleeves and give. Donating blood is still in high demand across the country, and the American Red Cross will host a few blood drives in the Great Bend community in the upcoming weeks.

Jan Hale, with the Red Cross in Tulsa, Oklahoma, organizes the blood drives in the area and says donations are highly needed.

Jane Hale Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/hale-1.mp3

The Red Cross will host a blood drive Saturday, April 29 at VFW Post 3111 in Great Bend from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Bingo Hall. Patrons can sign up for an appointment at the bar.

Hale says it has been a slow start to the spring for donations.

Jan Hale Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/hale-2.mp3

Other blood drives in Great Bend include: May 15 at the St. Rose Auditorium from 11 a.m. 6 p.m. and May 16 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.