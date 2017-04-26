William Lynn Gray

Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas
Name of Deceased: William Lynn “Bill” Gray Age: 80
Date of Death: April 24, 2017
Place of Death: Kansas Medical Center, Andover, Kansas
Date of Birth: October 6, 1936 at McCrory, Arkansas
Parents Name: Richard and Pauline (Ramsey) Gray
OBITUARY INFORMATION
Married Donna Smith October 11, 1958, at Chickasha, OK. She survives.
A long time Great Bend resident, Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, where he served as a boating safety instructor, obtaining the rank of Captain. Bill was a Peterbilt and Kenworth truck salesman for Doonan Peterbilt of Great Bend. He was a member of Missionary Baptist Church, Great Bend, and Oklahoma Boat Racing Association. Bill was a volunteer for Golden Belt Humane Society, and was an avid golfer and sports fan, especially of University of Oklahoma athletics.
SURVIVORS
Wife: Donna Gray, of the home
Two canine companions: Willie and Buddy
He was preceded in death by one brother, Dick Gray; and by two sisters, Willie Lee Tharp and Johnnie Mae Simmons.
SERVICE INFORMATION
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place.
Memorial Fund: Golden Belt Humane Society or American Heart Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home
1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530
