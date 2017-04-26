William Lynn Gray

Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Name of Deceased: William Lynn “Bill” Gray Age: 80

Date of Death: April 24, 2017

Place of Death: Kansas Medical Center, Andover, Kansas

Date of Birth: October 6, 1936 at McCrory, Arkansas

Parents Name: Richard and Pauline (Ramsey) Gray

OBITUARY INFORMATION

Married Donna Smith October 11, 1958, at Chickasha, OK. She survives.

A long time Great Bend resident, Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, where he served as a boating safety instructor, obtaining the rank of Captain. Bill was a Peterbilt and Kenworth truck salesman for Doonan Peterbilt of Great Bend. He was a member of Missionary Baptist Church, Great Bend, and Oklahoma Boat Racing Association. Bill was a volunteer for Golden Belt Humane Society, and was an avid golfer and sports fan, especially of University of Oklahoma athletics.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Donna Gray, of the home

Two canine companions: Willie and Buddy

He was preceded in death by one brother, Dick Gray; and by two sisters, Willie Lee Tharp and Johnnie Mae Simmons.

SERVICE INFORMATION

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place.

Memorial Fund: Golden Belt Humane Society or American Heart Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530