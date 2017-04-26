Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 43. East southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.