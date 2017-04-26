Thursday Weather

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Light southeast wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 40. North northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Showers. High near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain before 5am, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.