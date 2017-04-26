Nursing program at Barton wanting to improve “off year” in pass rate

The Barton Community College nursing program usually produces about 30 registered nurses (RN) each year. Executive Director of Nursing and Healthcare Education Kathy Kottas said in a recent press release “you cannot walk into any hospital within approximately a 90-mile radius (of Great Bend) and not find a Barton graduate.”

The student pass rate for the RN certification on the NCLEX (IN-clex) exam from the Barton nursing program was at 44 percent in the 2015-2016 school year, well below the national and school average. The NCLEX is the exam taken to receive an RN license.

Kottas says her department is working on raising those numbers.

Kathy Kottas Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/kottas.mp3

The national average pass rate for the NCLEX exam in 2015-2016 was just under 82 percent. Barton’s percentage was at 76 the year before.

Elaine Simmons, Dean of Workforce Training & Community Development at Barton, says the numbers only reflect first-time pass rates and not the total number of students that passed when they retook the exam.

Elaine Simmons Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/simmons.mp3

Barton President Dr. Carl Heilman, Simmons, and Kottas assured the Barton Community College Board of Trustees that state and national creditors were aware of the drop but viewed the low pass rate as a glitch and liked the steps Barton is taking to improve the percentage.