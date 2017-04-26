Laura K. Coyle

Dateline: Larned, Kansas
Name of Deceased: Laura K. “Kathy” Coyle Age: 62
Date of Death: April 24, 2017
Place of Death: Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas
Date of Birth: September 25, 1954 at Ellinwood, Kansas
Parents Name: Alvin M. & Mildred Faye (Lanning) Sweeden
OBITUARY INFORMATION
Ms. Coyle had been a long time Great Bend resident.
Laura had a passion for reading and cooking, and was known to be a hard worker, always willing to lend a helping hand to whomever was in need.
SURVIVORS
One son: Randal Coyle of Great Bend, KS
Two brothers: Alvin Sweeden and wife Donna of Walton, and Gerald Sweeden and wife Karen of Hutchinson
Four sisters: Helen Senn of CA, Faye Lamb and husband Jerry of Great Bend, Carol Fox of Great Bend, and Ruth Staley of Salina
She was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Brinson.
SERVICE INFORMATION
Memorial Service: Friday, April 28, 2017
Time of Service: 3:00 pm
Place of Service: Home of Faye Lamb in Great Bend
Officiant: Rev. Don Fisher
Memorial Fund: Laura Coyle Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home
1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530
