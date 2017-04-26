Great Bend Post

Laura K. Coyle

obit-photoDateline: Larned, Kansas

Name of Deceased: Laura K. “Kathy” Coyle                                 Age: 62

Date of Death: April 24, 2017

Place of Death: Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas

Date of Birth: September 25, 1954 at Ellinwood, Kansas

Parents Name: Alvin M. & Mildred Faye (Lanning) Sweeden

 

OBITUARY INFORMATION

Ms. Coyle had been a long time Great Bend resident.

Laura had a passion for reading and cooking, and was known to be a hard worker, always willing to lend a helping hand to whomever was in need.

 

SURVIVORS

One son: Randal Coyle of Great Bend, KS

Two brothers: Alvin Sweeden and wife Donna of Walton, and Gerald Sweeden and wife Karen of Hutchinson

Four sisters: Helen Senn of CA, Faye Lamb and husband Jerry of Great Bend, Carol Fox of Great Bend, and Ruth Staley of Salina

She was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Brinson.

 

SERVICE INFORMATION

Memorial Service: Friday, April 28, 2017

Time of Service: 3:00 pm

Place of Service: Home of Faye Lamb in Great Bend

Officiant: Rev. Don Fisher

 

Memorial Fund: Laura Coyle Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home

 

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

                        Arrangements by      Bryant Funeral Home           

1425 Patton Road        Great Bend, Kansas     67530

 

