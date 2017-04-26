Cop Shop (4/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (4/25)

Non Injury Accident

At 6:24 a.m. an accident was reported at MM 132 on Highway 156.

At 9:49 a.m. an accident with a deer was reported in the 200 block of NE 220 Road in Hoisington.

Structure Fire

At 12:07 p.m. a fire was reported at the US Army Reserve Center, 2222 19th Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 3:42 p.m. an accident was reported at 652 S. Main Street in Hoisington.

Criminal Damage

At 4:45 p.m. Superior Storage, 210 N. Washington Avenue, reported criminal damage.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (4/25)

Criminal Damage

At 6:55 a.m. Baltzell Motel & Indian Shop, 705 10th Street, reported criminal damage.

Theft

At 8:39 a.m. a theft was reported at 1102 MaCarthur Rd.

At 9:24 a.m. Kandy Klein reports criminal use of a financial card x5 at 3503 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 12 p.m. Tyler Partington was arrested for a BTSO warrant at 1213 Baker Avenue. Partington was transported to the jail and booked without bond.

Non Injury Accident

At 12:49 p.m. Sandra Muth was turning east from a private drive in the 2000 block of 19th and struck Londa Clark who was westbound on 19th.

Theft

At 2:42 p.m. Walter Erlich reports theft of a package from his mailbox at 1450 9th Street. Total loss was $146.00.

Injury Accident

At 3:36 p.m. an unknown hit and run driver was east on 19th and struck Ian Kraisinger’s vehicle that was also east on 19th.

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:58 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at Barton County Youth Care, 2212 Forest Avenue.