Barton Softball readies for Region 6 Tournament

The Barton Community College softball team hit the road to conclude the regular season returning home with a 1-2 record but sitting in prime position for the second seed in the upcoming region tournament. Returning to Liberal on Saturday to conclude the second game of the April 13 postponed game, the Cougars finished off Seward County Community College 10-1 to complete the sweep. Barton then reboarded the vans on Sunday traveling to El Dorado to face top ranked Butler Community College with the Grizzlies rolling to its 84th straight victory with 8-0 and 15-2 wins.

The weekend concluded the regular season for the Cougars at 14-10 in conference play and 29-14 overall. With Butler taking care of Seward County on Monday, Barton finished in a three-way tie in the standings with the Saints and Colby Community College but own the tie-breaker over each to earn the second seed in the upcoming Region VI Tournament.

Looking ahead to the tournament, the Cougars will open play at 5:00 p.m. on Friday at El Dorado’s East Park against seventh seeded Pratt Community College. The winner will advance to Saturday’s 1:00 p.m. game against the winner of third seeded Seward County and sixth seed Garden City with the loser getting the early 9:00 a.m. game to stay alive in the tournament.