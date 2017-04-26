Barton Community College preparing for concealed carry law changes on campus

Starting July 1, anyone over 21 years of age will be allowed to bring a gun onto college campuses throughout Kansas. The Kansas campus-carry law passed in 2013, but colleges were given a four-year waiver if they wanted time to implement the policy.

Barton Community College President Dr. Carl Heilman says there are differences in how the law interprets the bigger universities and colleges the size of Barton. The Great Bend campus is considered a municipality, keeping the requirements to concealed carry.

Mark Dean, Dean of Administration at Barton, says the law will not allow open carry on the campus, and will mandate that the weapon be concealed in any of the college’s buildings. Barton is using Johnson County Community College’s policy and plans to adopt the revised policy next month.

If the weapon is not on a person’s possession, it has to be locked away in an approved storage device.

Board Chair Mike Johnson with the Barton Community College Board of Trustees stated he believes the law change will not have a huge impact, but wishes the concealed carry instructional courses would once again be required.