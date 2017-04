APRIL 26, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: BOAT MOTOR, 28′ DIAMOND D HORSE TRAILER W/LIVING QUARTERS, 4 WHEELER, 1967 FORD MUSTANG. 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: CAR TOW DOLLY 791-7888

FOR SALE: 6’X 8′ STORAGE SHED. 923-5493

FOR SALE: 6-1/2 GALLON FUEL TANK FOR A BOAT. 793-9655

FOR SALE: DAN POST WESTERN BOOTS BLACK 9D, 2-3 GARDEN HOSES 50′, MULCHING PLUG. 786-1945

FOR SALE: WHIRLPOOL WASHER & DRYER. 491-1570

WANTED: 2 BEDROOM HOUSE/DUPLEX IN GREAT BEND. 639-2361

FOR SALE: 20 CASE KNIVES, CASE KNIVES (HARLEY, ELVIS, FORD, ETC). 792-9580

FOR SALE: 3 GAS MOTORS, SPARK PLUG CLEANER. WANTED: ROLLING BASKETS FOR A DISK. 653-4913

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, NEW ZEALAND WHITE RABBITS. 792-5636

FOR SALE: HEALTH RIDER. 793-3910 AFTER 10:30

FOR SALE: 300 GALLON SLIDE IN WATER TANK. 785-731-5812

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE MONITOR FOR A TRACTOR W/EXTRAS, JOHN DEERE 785 MANURE SPREADER. 785-798-7010

FOR SALE: 18HP MARTY J W/50″ DECK, WEED EATERS, LEAF BLOWER. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: CALIFORNIA KING BEDROOM SET W/EXTRA BEDDING, ASK ABOUT DELIVERY. 617-1328

FOR SALE: 2 – 1969 CHEVY PU 1/2T-3/4T, FIRE PIT RINGS, TRACTOR TIRE.. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: WOODEN ROCKING CHAIRS ADULT/CHILDS, BUILDING BLOCKS, MASSAGE MAT. WANTED: SOMEONE TO FIX STEAMER. 792-9710

FOR SALE: 2″ STEEL TUBING, SUCKER RODS, GLIDER & OTTOMAN. 923-5124

FOR SALE: BLACK & DECKER CORDLESS MOWER. 786-6996

FOR SALE: CAR TRAILER W/UPDATES, 6′ AWNING. 786-5255

FOR SALE: WEATHER GUARD PU TOOL BOX DIAMOND PLATED. WANTED: L SHAPE COMPUTER STATION. 639-2934

FOR SALE: PIPE VISE, JOHN DEERE RIDING 30″ MOWER. 791-7841

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC RANGE, GAS RANGE, CEDAR FENCING MATERIAL 6′. 639-2038

FOR SALE: A TANDEM AXLE TRAILER THAT MEASURES 82” WIDE & 14’ LONG WITH A FOLD DOWN GATE IN THE BACK AND A SIDE GATE THAT’S 30” WIDE, WOODEN FLOOR, 3 NEW TIRES AND 3 ALMOST NEW TIRES, IT HAS 3 DIFFERENT TOOL BOXES. 2 NEW TRAILER AXLES WERE PUT ON IN MARCH OF THIS YEAR. THE SIDES ARE COVERED WITH DIAMOND CORRUGATED ALUMINUM THAT MEASURE 40” HIGH. THE LIGHTS HOOK UP TO A 7 HOLE PLUG – 2” COUPLER. THIS TRAILER IS IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE. THE ASKING PRICE IS ONLY $2750.00. THE TRAILER IS LOCATED IN OTIS. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 785-483-1722

