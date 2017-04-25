With a strong connection, Kevin Brown writing a book about Camp Hope

Kevin Brown, his parents, and sister had to suffer through the death of two of his younger siblings. The impact of the grief inspired his mom, Donna Brown, to help create Camp Hope. Camp Hope turned into a way to give children with cancer or who had the disease a safe haven in the summer to be kids and have a camp of their own.

Kevin has decided to write a book about Camp Hope.

Kevin says after doing his research, he has determined he has so much information that he will write two books. The first book will cover the early years from 1983 to 2000 and he hopes to have the first one finished by Camp Hope’s 35th Reunion on September 23, 2017.

Kevin has talked to many of the camp directors and committee members.

The week-long free camp for children ages 5 through 17 brings dozens of campers and volunteers to Camp Aldrich, northeast of Great Bend.

Camp Hope started in Salina in 1983, but the following year it switched to Great Bend and has stayed at Camp Aldrich since. A fire that burnt the conference center at Camp Aldrich in 2014 moved the camp to Barton Community College for two years, but campers were back at the newly built Camp Aldrich last year.