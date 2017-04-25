Great Bend Post

Wine, craft beer, entertainment and more this Friday in Great Bend

wineCatholic Charities is hosting its 16th Annual Wine Tasting Event Friday, April 28 and it’s not too late to get tickets. The event will start at 7 p.m. at the Great Bend Events Center.

Rebecca Ford, Public Relations Director with Catholic Charities, says the evening will feature a broad selection of wines, craft beers, and spirits from around the world.

The Wine Tasting Event will include live entertainment, silent auction, and a live auction.

The annual fundraiser helps Catholic Charities serve the community through pregnancy and teen mom support, infant adoption, addiction and mental health counseling, and disaster relief.

Admission is $50 per person or $450 for a table of ten. Tickets can be picked up at the 2201 16th Street office, online at catholiccharitiesswks.org, or at the door the night of the event.

