Wednesday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

new-kvgb-logo-ii12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Golden Belt Humane Society Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include Golden Belt Humane Society Director Heather Acheson.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The Farmer Forum.

11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “What is Darpa?”

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-4:30 Royals Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Chicago White Sox

4:30P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

6:30-11P NBA Playoffs – Game 5 – Chicago Bulls @ Boston Celtics

11:00-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”

