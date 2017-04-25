Man pleads no contest in DUI crash that killed Salina woman

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A central Kansas man has pleaded no contest to charges in connection with a head-on car collision that killed a Salina woman.

Patrick Driscoll, 33, pleaded Monday to a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and endangerment.

Driscoll was allegedly driving a pickup truck south in a northbound lane early April 27, 2016, when he crashed into a sport vehicle driven by 55-year-old Song Horton. Horton died the next day at a Wichita hospital.

Prosecutor Brock Abbey says Driscoll’s blood-alcohol content was more than double the legal limit two hours after the crash.

Ryan Gering, Driscoll’s attorney, requested the judge to let Driscoll stay in Saline County Jail instead of an area county facility so he can receive medical care for his wounds from the crash.