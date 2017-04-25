Katherine M. Demel

Dateline: Odin, Kansas

Katherine M. “Kate” Demel, 91, died April 20, 2017, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was born November 1, 1925, on the family farm near Beaver, Kansas, the daughter of Carl and Magdalena (Straub) Hickel.

On May 18, 1948, she married August J. “Gus” Demel at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, rural Ellinwood, Kansas. He died February 10, 2008.

A lifetime resident of the Beaver and Odin area, she was a homemaker and farm wife. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Odin and the St. Ann’s Altar Society where she had served as the Vice President.

Survivors include; nine children, Vernon Demel and wife Janice of Moundridge, Carol Nichol and husband Daryl Lee of Lakewood, Colo., Gary Demel and wife Renee of Great Bend, Sharon Eichkorn and husband Bill of Hutchinson, David Demel and wife Jodee of Claflin, Maurice Demel and wife Gaila of Ellinwood, Dale Demel and wife Michelle of Odin, Kurt Demel and wife Cindy of Larned, Kirby Demel and wife Amy of Wichita; 28 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, August J. “Gus” Demel, her son, Norman Eugene Demel; four brothers, Frederick, Ervin, Daniel, and Charles Hickel; and three sisters, Magdalena Zecha, Evelyn Cox, and Mary Ann Frenzl.

Vigil and Rosary will be 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2017, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin, celebrated by Father Don Bedore. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Friends may 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with family receiving friends at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Holy Family Church Building Repair Fund, the Holy Family Cemetery Fund, or the St. Ann’s Altar Society in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.