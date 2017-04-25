Kan. man jailed after failure to yield to emergency vehicle on I-70

GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Geary County are investigating a suspect on numerous charges following a brief chase on Interstate 70.

Just after 11p.m. Sunday, a Grandview Plaza Officer was assisting a motorist on I-70 when a passing vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, according to the Chief of Police in Grandview Plaza.

Officers conducted a traffic stopped on the vehicle and made contact with the driver identified as Devoris Newson, 30, Junction City.

A woman and three children were also in the car.

When officers asked Newson to exit the vehicle, he drove away from the scene.

Grandview Plaza police and Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued the vehicle into Junction City. Newson led officers through a portion of the city, allegedly committing numerous traffic violations.

During the pursuit, it appeared the suspect swerved at police. Officers discontinued the pursuit approximately four minutes after it began due to the risk of injury to innocent motorists, pedestrians and occupants of the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop in an alley and the driver fled the scene.

He was later taken into custody and booked into the Geary County Detention Center pending multiple charges including suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle, Aggravated Child Endangerment, Driving While Suspended, Aggravated Assault on LEO and Kidnapping.

Newson has two previous convictions for Flee and Elude police in Riley County, according to the Kansas Department of Correction.