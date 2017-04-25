Eagle Radio’s John O’Connor is ready for his short play to come to life

Four original plays selected from the Barton Theatre Department’s Original Playwright Contest will come to life Thursday night. As people submitted their play ideas to the department, the four chosen will be acted out at the Fine Arts Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

One of the plays chosen was “Coffee Can” by Eagle Radio’s John O’Connor.

John O’Connor Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/oconnor-1.mp3

“Coffee Can” is about a radio host that is in contact with a number of people through a show and eventually starts to connect with his son. The host has not seen his son for over 20 years after losing a custody battle with his ex-wife.

John O’Connor Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/oconnor-2.mp3

You can view “Coffee Can” and the three other plays Thursday night with free admission.