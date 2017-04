Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (4/24)

Overdose / Poisoning

At 9:29 a.m. a subject at 466 NW 180 Road in Hoisington was transported to Clara Barton Hospital.

Threats / Criminal Threats

At 4:05 p.m. a criminal threat was reported at 501 Barton St. in Pawnee Rock.

Non Injury Accident

At 8:29 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 20 Avenue & NE 30 Road.

At 8:39 p.m. an accident was reported at 631 NE 130 Avenue in Ellinwood.