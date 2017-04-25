Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/24)

BOOKED: Karly J. Samora on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a $165.00 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Gage Dewald of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for partial serve sentence.

RELEASED: Angela Spence of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Margaret Jackson on Barton County District Court warrant with a serve sentence in full. Jackson was transported to Salina for treatment at Central Kansas Foundation.

RELEASED: Fernando Acosta of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court order of confinement for time served.

RELEASED: Fabio Chavez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, received $10,000.00 OR bond through Judge Wiley.

RELEASED: Christopher Maher of Larned on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after receiving an order of release from GBMC.

RELEASED: Jennifer Hernandez of Great Bend to Harvey County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Jacqueline Morrell on Barton County District Court warrant with a $5,000.00 OR bond. All other cases will be taken care of on next court date, 6/23/2017.

RELEASED: Karly J. Samora on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant with a $165.00 cash bond.