APRIL 25, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: 2 1969 CHEVY PU 1/2 TON & 3/4TON, STOCK WATER TANKS, TRACTOR TIRE 20.8/42 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: VINTAGE BRANDING IRON, LEAD LADLE, 25-30 RODS & REELS. 791-7510

FOR SALE: 500 WATT HALOGEN WORK LIGHT W/STAND/2 EXTRA BULBS, KENMORE CHEST FREEZER 13 CU.FT. 793-9655

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN ELECTRIC CHAIN SAW, ECHO WEED TRIMMER. 264-0038

FOR SALE: GOLF CLUBS RH W/BAG, 21″ MAGNAVOX TV W/REMOTE. 785-483-3092

FOR SALE: CALIFORNIA KING BEDROOM SET COMPLETE. 617-1328

FOR SALE: LARGE DECORATING PICTURES, LITTLE TYKES TOYS. WANTED: BIRD CAGE 617-3505

FOR SALE: BLACK & DECKER BATTERY OPERATED MOWER 36 VOLT BATTERY. 786-6996

WANTED: GAS RANGE. 785-531-1197

FOR SALE: A-FRAME 11′, ATLAS TABLE SAW. WANTED: ROLLING BASKETS FOR A DISK. 653-4913

FOR SALE: LEATHER COUCH W/RECLINERS, GOODYEAR TIRE 20″ 275/55/20. WANTED: MEDICINE CABINET W/3WAY MIRRORS, 36″ WIDE. 793-0979

FOR SALE: 1987 GMC 4X4 SUBURBAN W/LIFT KIT, 4 WHEELER 125, 12’ALUMINUM V BOTTOM BOAT 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: CAR TOW DOLLY. 791-7888

FOR SALE: 4 MICHELIN TIRES 235/55/17 564-3247

WANTED: 12 CANNA BULBS. 786-4244

FOR SALE: 5 36X80 STORM DOORS, BABY BOUNCER, BABY WALKER, TOY WAGON. 617-9083

FOR SALE: MAYTAG WASHER & DRYER (WHITE), 16′ ALUMINUM EXTENSION LADDER, FIRE HYDRANT. 785-577-4752

FOR SALE: TIRES 255/65/18, 300 GALLON GAS TANK, 500 GALLON DIESEL TANK, GENERATOR 15KW. 785-222-3291

FOR SALE: CHILDREN’S TABLE & 2 CHAIRS (40’S). 792-6473

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE 48″ 0 TURN 27HP RIDING MOWER. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: CHAROLAIS BULLS. 257-8711

FOR SALE: CHARCOAL GRILL, ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME, ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. 603-8584

FOR SALE: SNOW FENCE, TRACTOR WEIGHTS, WATER TANKS. 586-8009

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EL/EDDIE BAUER (LOADED), JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL. 285-5288

FOR SALE: 5TH WHEEL CAMPER LATE 70’S. 793-0019

WANTED: DIGITAL CONVERTER BOX, WELDING HELMET. 639-4868

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOR SALE: A TANDEM AXLE TRAILER THAT MEASURES 82” WIDE & 14’ LONG WITH A FOLD DOWN GATE IN THE BACK AND A SIDE GATE THAT’S 30” WIDE, WOODEN FLOOR, 3 NEW TIRES AND 3 ALMOST NEW TIRES, IT HAS 3 DIFFERENT TOOL BOXES. 2 NEW TRAILER AXLES WERE PUT ON IN MARCH OF THIS YEAR. THE SIDES ARE COVERED WITH DIAMOND CORRUGATED ALUMINUM THAT MEASURE 40” HIGH. THE LIGHTS HOOK UP TO A 7 HOLE PLUG – 2” COUPLER. THIS TRAILER IS IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE. THE ASKING PRICE IS ONLY $2750.00. THE TRAILER IS LOCATED IN OTIS. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 785-483-1722

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY