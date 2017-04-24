United Way of Central Kansas seeks Executive Director

The United Way of Central Kansas (UWCK) is seeking an Executive Director(ED) with strong strategic vision, funding and execution skills whose experience preferably includes community collaboration for impact. The ideal candidate has a wide resource network within Barton and Pawnee counties as well as strong business, financial and team management experience. The ED ensures the sustainability of the local United Way and all of its functions. This individual maintains accountability for the operations and fiscal integrity of the organization within policies set by the Board of Directors.

Experience /Position Requirements preferred:

– Relevant experience working in the non-profit sector and interacting with volunteers and diverse boards. Alternatively, experience in the leadership and management of the organization of comparable size and mission.

– Demonstrable experience in building effective, sustainable partnerships throughout the community.

– Experience across multiple sectors, including non-profit, public and business environments.

– Successful track record in resource development and fundraising.

To apply, a completed application packet must be sent to unitedwaycentralks@hotmail.com by April 27 or mailed Attn: Desa Behr, Board of Directors President, 1125 Williams, Great Bend, KS 67530.

A completed application packet must consist of:

 Cover Letter

 Resume

 Three Professional References

 Salary Requirements

Job Type: Full Time