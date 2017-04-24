Tuesday Weather

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 68.