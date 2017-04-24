Sleeping driver escapes Kansas fire that destroys semi

SALINE COUNTY- Fire officials are working to determine the cause of a weekend fire in a semi parked at a truck stop in Salina.

Just before 10p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to reported of fire at the Phillips 66, 2140 West Crawford, according to Battalion Chief Derrick Herzog.

Another truck driver saw flames coming from a semi parked on the lot. He ran to alert a man sleeping in the back of the vehicle.

The semi was completely destroyed and flames scorched the side of another tractor-trailer parked nearby.

It is believed the fire started in the truck’s engine, according to Herzog.

The vehicle was not running at the time and the truck had been parked in the lot for about four hours.

There were no injuries.

Name of the driver and additional detail on the fire were not available early Monday.