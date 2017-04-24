Salvation Army Hiring Assistant Manager

The Salvation Army Store in Great Bend KS is looking to hire an Assistant Manager. The Assistant Manager will be a full time position with benefits. The hours of the position will vary from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM Monday to Friday and 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Saturday. We are looking for an out going team player to join our staff. Please email questions to ashley_allen@usc.salvationarmy.org

Open interviews being help April 27th and 28th all day long. Please stop in with your resume for an interview!