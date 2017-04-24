Police look for suspects in Kansas drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting and asking the public for help to locate possible suspects.

Just after 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 2900 Block of South Richmond in Wichita after report of a drive-by shooting, according to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow during Monday’s online media briefing.

Several people called 911 to report that the occupants in an unknown silver vehicle were shooting at occupants in an unknown dark-colored truck.

A short time later, a dark-colored truck pulled into Wichita Fire Station-4 on Meridian. A 60-year-old occupant reported injuries from broken glass. Two others, a 22-year-old and 57-year-old, in the truck were unable to provide any additional suspect information.

Police say gunshots hit the truck at least 3 times. Police are still looking for the silver vehicle.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police or crimestoppers.