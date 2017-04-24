Monday Weather

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a south wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 20 mph.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.