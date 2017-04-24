Monday Weather

Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a south wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 20 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Friday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Leave a Reply