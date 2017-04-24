John O’Connor

April 24, 2017

We’re headin’ for fun in Week Three-Oh-One (301 in number talk) of Silly Seminar, a weekly word break for discerning consumers of the written word who never accept less than the best, which is what I’m still trying to deliver after all these years. I have it on my to-do list for, uhh, let’s see, how ‘bout 2019?

SHAMELESS SELF-PLUG!! Hope you can make it to the Barton Community College Auditorium this Thursday evening April 27 at 7:30 for the BCC Theatre presentation of four twenty-minute plays by area writers, one of which is me. Barton Theatre’s Dr. Rick Abel had a playwriting competition for short plays a few months ago, and my play ‘The Coffee Can’ was one of four selected for performance by the college theatre classes. The play is loosely based on the ‘Trading Post’ show that I host on KVGB AM 1590. It’s about a radio host who reunites with his son, who he lost custody of in a bitter divorce some 20 years earlier. The reunification happens as a direct result of his ‘buy-sell-trade’ show. The play is totally fictional; I’ve never been divorced and I don’t even have a son. The play is entertaining, though, with some good laughs, so I hope you can make it. I’m not sure in what order it will be presented, so come and see all four of the shows. The entire package shouldn’t be much more than 90 minutes or so. And it’s FREE ADMISSION!

Great Bend Community Theatre also has a show for you this week and you get four chances to see it. ‘Exit Laughing’ will be presented at the Crest Theatre in Great Bend Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30, and a Sunday matinee performance at 2 pm. We’ve heard from the cast that it’s really funny, and yes, you will ‘exit laughing.’ The Crest box office is open for ticket purchases one hour before each performance.

Oh, make sure you check out the amazing new concession stand and the new carpeting at the Crest. They’ve done a lot of behind-the-scenes improvements to this great old theatre over the years, but not too many ‘out front’ changes that people notice, so this upgrade is very welcome. One more improvement not so noticeable is new sound absorption curtain panels installed on each side of ‘the house.’ The old ones were in sad shape. These panels contribute to the great sound the Crest is known for.

By the way, if you’ve ever wanted to get into community theatre as an actor, sound and/or lights operator, scene painter, volunteer usher or just about anything, just call the Crest number (792-4228) and leave your name and number with Angie or Wes Meitner. We’re always looking for new people of almost any age. Community theatre is a great way to meet people and create memories.

Okay, let’s check what you left in the ‘in-box’ since last week…

Terry answered the Gibson’s question—part of it. Yes, it was out on West Tenth in what is now the Orschelin building, as noted by Josie, who also was the first one to note that the original location was up on North Washington, maybe in the 2200 block. Ryan agreed on the general location, but said it might have been in the 2100 block. Terry checked back in and agreed with both.

John answered the ‘therapeutic fruit’ question. Yep, it’s Papaya, which has the enzyme ‘papain’ which has been used to relieve joint pain. “Ask your Doctor if it’s right for you.” Ryan guessed cherries, which are another ‘super-fruit,’ but not quite what we were looking for.

Billy Willy figured out our ‘future star’ question. Yes, it was Dick Van Dyke who hosted the first prime-time cartoon show (on CBS) in the mid ‘50s, featuring the Terry Toons characters such as Heckle and Jeckle. The show that got all the attention was ‘The Flintstones’ four years later, but Dick and his merry crew had ‘em beat.

So, you’ve cleaned me out of questions except for the one still hanging in the wind: what was name of the restaurant in the Great Bend Penney’s store? This would have been the ‘60s and ‘70s.

How about a few more to wrap your head around….

What was the title of the great mid ‘40s suspense movie that involved wine bottles, some of which did NOT contain wine, but something a bit more ‘potent’?

This British inventor made airplanes go a lot faster. Who was he and what did he do?

This huge 1976 hit written by a former Beach Boy was recorded first by the Captain and Tennille and also by David Cassidy before the guy who finally made it a smash recorded it. What’s the song and/or the artist?

Hmmm, I’m running a little late posting this today, so I’d better get it onto the Interweb forthwith, if not sooner. See you next week.

John