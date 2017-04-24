Cop Shop (4/21 – 4/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (4/21)
Injury Accident
At 8:07 p.m. an accident was reported at 11 NE 30 Road.
Trespassing / Criminal
At 10:46 p.m. a trespassing / criminal case was reported at Railroad Avenue & McKinley Street.
At 11:38 p.m. a trespassing / criminal case was reported at 264 NW 50 Road.
4/22
Domestic
At 7:49 p.m. a domestic battery case was reported at 563 NW 20 Avenue. One adult male was arrested.
Theft
At 9:11 p.m. theft of a cell phone from his vehicle was reported at NE 120 Avenue & NE 120 Road.
4/23
Non Injury Accident
At 2:18 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 80 Avenue & NW 190 Road.
Structure Fire
At 7:40 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 210 C Street in Claflin and was handled by CPD.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 9:42 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at N. US 281 Highway at MM 108.
Non Injury Accident
At 10:44 p.m. a vehicle versus deer accident was reported at Highway 281 at MM 113 in Hoisington.
