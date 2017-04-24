Cop Shop (4/21 – 4/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (4/21)

Injury Accident

At 8:07 p.m. an accident was reported at 11 NE 30 Road.

Trespassing / Criminal

At 10:46 p.m. a trespassing / criminal case was reported at Railroad Avenue & McKinley Street.

At 11:38 p.m. a trespassing / criminal case was reported at 264 NW 50 Road.

4/22

Domestic

At 7:49 p.m. a domestic battery case was reported at 563 NW 20 Avenue. One adult male was arrested.

Theft

At 9:11 p.m. theft of a cell phone from his vehicle was reported at NE 120 Avenue & NE 120 Road.

4/23

Non Injury Accident

At 2:18 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 80 Avenue & NW 190 Road.

Structure Fire

At 7:40 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 210 C Street in Claflin and was handled by CPD.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 9:42 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at N. US 281 Highway at MM 108.

Non Injury Accident

At 10:44 p.m. a vehicle versus deer accident was reported at Highway 281 at MM 113 in Hoisington.