Community Concert Association announces new season of concerts

The Golden Belt Community Concert Association has begun its 2017-18 membership campaign offering an exciting new season of concerts. The association will continue receiving renewals and seeking new members through May 5.

The season lineup includes the Texas Tenors of “America’s Got Talent” fame and

a Christmas concert by the Diamonds of ’50s and ’60s popularity. Starting off the season in October will be Inspiration of Broadway with Signature Sound quartet and Broadway star J. Mark McVey. The David Osborne Trio featuring the Pianist to the Presidents will close out the season in April.

Admission to the concerts is by season membership only. No single concert tickets are available. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and take place at the Great Bend Municipal Auditorium, Lakin and Stone.

Inspiration of Broadway, Oct. 3 – The Inspiration of Broadway offers a wonderful evening of Broadway favorites, gospel songs and American spirituals sung by Grammy-nominated Ernie Haase and the male quartet Signature Sound, generally recognized as one of the finest gospel quartets in the world. Joining them is one of Broadway’s brightest stars, J. Mark McVey, who has played the role of Jean Valjean in the musical “Les Miserables” more than 3,000 times and is a recipient of the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actor.

Silver Bells and Diamonds, Dec. 11 – “Fabulous Foursome” of ’50s and ’60s popularity, the Diamonds present their Christmas show – a fun and upbeat holiday extravaganza featuring old favorite Christmas songs and carols including “Sleigh Bells,” “Let It Snow,” “White Christmas” and many others. Remembered for their biggest hits, “Lil’ Darlin’” and “The Stroll,” the Diamonds had 16 Billboard Hit Records. Their popularity continues today as they have continued to perform with gradual changes in personnel.

The Texas Tenors, Feb. 23, 2018 – The Texas Tenors use their breathtaking vocals, humor and a touch of cowboy charm to create unforgettable shows. Since debuting their unique blend of country, classical and pop music during the fourth season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” they have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, including the United Kingdom and China, treating their audiences to their own style of country, classical, Broadway and current pop music.

David Osborne Trio, April 7, 2018 – Known as the “Pianist to the Presidents,” David Osborne has a list of his White House performances from the Reagan, Bush, Clinton and Obama administrations and he is a regular performer for Jimmy and Rosalind Carter in Plains, Ga. As he tours with his trio, his music includes romantic, classical, jazz, pop, inspirational, patriotic and Broadway show tunes. After 12 years as a fixture at Caesar’s Palace, he now performs regularly in his new home at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Current GBCCA members need to respond by May 5 for guaranteed renewal. They may renew online at www.goldenbeltcca.org if they wish. New members are also being sought. Anyone who is not a current member and wishes to purchase a membership may contact Linda Jerke, 793-2748.

Season memberships are $50 for adults; $10 for full-time enrolled students; $110 for a family membership including two adults and all dependent children living in the same household; and $110 for a grandparent package for two adults and up to four minor grandchildren.

Memberships will be counted May 4 and 5 at the Best Western Courtyard, 2920 10th St., Great Bend. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 5. Anyone wishing to purchase a membership may do so in person by going to the headquarters on one of those dates. The membership drive ends May 5.

For more information, visit the association’s web site: www.goldenbeltcca.org.