Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/21 – 4/23)

4/21

BOOKED: David Deistchle on Rush County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kevin Myers of Hutchinson on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000.00 cash.

BOOKED: Gage Dewald of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jose Chavez of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $600.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Fernando Acosta of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court order of confinement.

BOOKED: Keaton Krom of Ellinwood on Central Kansas Community Corrections serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jose Chavez of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $600.00 cash bond through the GBPD.

4/22

BOOKED: Amber Demel of Great Bend for GBMC case for battery LEO, disorderly conduct, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Jacob Wayne Schenkel of Great Bend on HPD case for DUI, refused PBT Test, speeding, restrictions, no DL, bond is set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Angela Spence of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Misty Adams of Salina on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Jeromy Briles of Great Bend on a Stafford County case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Thomas Knox of Lawrence on a Barton County District case for DWS, no insurance, speeding, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Michael Hughes of Great Bend on BTDC case for domestic battery, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Jacob Wayne Schenkel of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DUI, refused PBT Test, speeding, restrictions, no DL after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Jeromy Briles on Barton County District case for battery DV after posting surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Thomas Knox of Lawrence on a Barton County District case for DWS, no insurance, speeding, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding of $1,000.00.

4/23

BOOKED: Tristan Shaver of Larned on BTDC warrant for forgery x2, theft x2, bond is set in lieu of $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Samuel Munz of Great Bend on GBPD case for DUI, habitual violator, ITOL, no proof of insurance, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour hold. Release on 4/25/2017.

BOOKED: Rebecca Fisher of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court case for battery DV, bond was set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Landrum of Ellinwood on BTDC case for battery domestic violence, bond is set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Christopher Michael Hughes of Great Bend on BTDC case for domestic battery, posted $1,000.00 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: David Deistchle of La Crosse on Rush County District case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Christopher Landrum of Ellinwood on BTDC for battery domestic violence.