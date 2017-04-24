Barton Baseball sweep, Softball swept at Butler

The Barton Baseball Cougars made it 11-straight Sunday by sweeping Colby in a Jayhawk Conference double header in Colby.

The Cougars, who beat the Trojans twice on Saturday, did it again Sunday with 10-6 and 6-3 victories to sweep the four game series.

Barton is now 38-13 overall and alone in 2nd place in the Jayhawk with a record of 19-9. They trail first place Hutch by 3 games in the standings but will face the Blue Dragons in Hutchinson for two games on Wednesday. The Cougars wrap up regular season play on Saturday and Sunday with four games against Cloud County.

Barton Softball

The Lady Cougars were no match for number 1 ranked Butler Sunday, losing to the Grizzlies 8-0 and 15-2.

Barton ends the regular season 29-14 and 14-10 in the Jayhawk Confernce. They begin Region 6 play on Friday.