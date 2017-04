APRIL 24, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: SMALL HONDA ROTO-TILLER. 653-4350

FOR SALE: 2 1969 CHEVY PU’S 1/2 & 3/4 TON, FIREPIT RINGS IN ASSORTED SIZES, 20.8/42 TIRE. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: COCKATIELS, EGGS, INCUBATOR. WANTED: FEMALE MUSCOVY DUCKS. 617-4311

WANTED: UPGRADE A METAL DETECTOR. 793-9304

FOR SALE: DAN POST WESTERN BOOT (9D), DR. SCHOLL DRESS SHOES (9D), GARDEN HOSES. 786-1945

FOR SALE: BLACK & DECKER CORDLESS LAWNMOWER. 786-6996

FOR SALE: SCOTT’S SPREADER W/2 GALLON SPRINKLER CAN, 40 PC TAP & DIE SET, 32 BOOKS OF LOUIS L AMOUR. 793-8327 OR 617-0378

FOR SALE: 200 RED STREET BRICK, FREE: RED LAVA ROCK. 786-9410

FOR SALE: 3 LARGE GAS MOTORS, 250 AMP ARC WELDER. WANTED: 2 10′ SECTIONS OF ROLLING BASKETS. 653-4913

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS. 617-5026

FOR SALE: 2 WINDOW AIR CONDITIONERS, WANTED: MOTOR FOR AN AIR COMPRESSOR. 791-7510

FOR SALE: 1998 JEEP LAREDO. 458-3040

FOR SALE: MARTY J RIDING MOWER 50″. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: 15″ STEEL WHEEL FOR A FORD TAURUS. WANTED: EXHAUST MANIFOLD FOR A 60’S FORD, HOG PANELS. 923-3364

WANTED: RECEIVER HITCH CARRIER. 292-1187

WANTED: 2 POOL STICKS. 617-6721

FOR SALE: 5HP HONDA MOTOR. WANTED: FIXER UPPER HOUSE, STAINLESS STEEL SIDE-BY-SIDE REFRIGERATOR. 875-4944

FOR SALE: CALIFORNIA KING BEDROOM SET W/BEDDING, DRESSERS, NIGHT STANDS, COUCH, LOVESEAT. 617-1328

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC RANGE, CEILING FANS, MIRRORS. 797-3796

FOR SALE: LEATHER SECTIONAL W/RECLINERS, QUEEN ANNE RECLINER, 20″ TIRE 275/65/20 793-0979

FOR SALE: TANDEM AXLE TRAILER 14′ W/FOLD DOWN GATES. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: 1981 JOHN DEERE 6620 COMBINE W/UPDATE & EXTRAS. 786-8832

FOR SALE: TIRES 33/12.5/20 566-7215

FOR SALE: DIABETIC DOG FOOD, HONDA 4 WHEELER. WANTED: 36″ STORM DOOR 617-7473

FOR SALE: WHIRLPOOL WASHER & DRYER. 491-1570

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE DRESSER MIRROR, VINTAGE CHEST OF DRAWERS, BLACK & WHITE 8X5 RUG. 617-5136

WANTED: SILAGE CUTTER 546-1767

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

SORRY THERE ARE NO CLASSIFIEDS

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY.