Agco merges with Great Bend Co-op

Press release from Great Bend Co-op…

On April 10, Agco Inc. members voted to merge with the Great Bend Co-op, effective August 1, 2017. This merger will create an organization with annual sales of $140 million, combined storage capacity of 13.3 million bushels, assets of 85 million, with over 115 employees.

The Co-op says they will continue business with high priority on meeting their customers’ expectations of service and commitment now and in the future, also they strive to be an innovative agribusiness leader by providing information and services to allow their customers the opportunity to develop into a profitable and prosperous agricultural community.

The management and employees want to welcome the members of Agco, and all farmers throughout the three counties, where their facilities are located. The Co-op is eager to serve Central Kansas and their 3,000 plus members, with all their farming and grain needs from their locations at Albert, Boyd, Bunker Hill, Dorrance, Ellinwood, Great Bend, Pawnee Rock, Radium, Russell, Seward, and Susank.