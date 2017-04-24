1 dead after shooting near Washburn University; suspects rode bicycles

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a fatal shooting and asking the public for help to identify suspects.

Just before 2a.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1500 Block of SW 15th in Topeka, according to a media release. The address in near the campus of Washburn University .

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital where one victim identified as Matthew R. Lowry, 29, died.

Police say two possible suspects left the scene riding bicycles.

Police asked that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.