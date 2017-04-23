Lady Cougars make long trip payoff

The Barton Lady Cougar softball team traveled all the way to Liberal Saturday to play 2 1/2 innings off softball in the completion of a supspened game from April 14th. The game was resumed in the bottom of the 3rd inning with Barton already leading 9-0. Barton would tack on a single run in the 5th to end the game by run rule 10-0 after five innings.

The game was only to be resumed if it had an effect at the end of the season on the conference standings which it did. Seward falls to 39-18 overall with the loss and 14-8 in Jayhawk West play where Barton now holds the tiebreaker on them for 2nd. The Cougars win the season series against the Lady Saints to improve to 29-12 overall and 14-8 in league play.

Barton wraps up the regular season Sunday afternoon with a double header at number 1 ranked Butler in El Dorado.