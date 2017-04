The Barton Baseball Cougars continued their late season surge by sweeping Colby Saturday on the road 16-10 and 8-2 in Colby.

The Cougars have now won 9-straight heading into the final two games of the series Sunday. Barton is now 36-13 overall and 17-9 in Jayhawk Conference play, tied with Colby and Dodge City for 2nd place. The Trojans are 26-18 overall. Hutch sits on top of the league standings with a record of 22-6.