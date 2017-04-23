Barton Community College invites Young Professionals to upcoming networking mixer

Barton Community College invites members of Barton County Young Professionals, and those interested in joining, to enjoy food, drinks, music and excellent door prizes at its second annual YP mixer from 6-8 p.m. April 28 in the Shafer Art Gallery on campus. A brief presentation will begin at about 7 p.m.

The meal is a choice of pastas and sauces with bread and a salad. Wine and beer will be provided by the Barton Foundation. Guests must be 21 or older to enter. IDs will be checked at the door.

Door prizes will include one face-to-face class at the Barton County campus, themed gift baskets, Chamber of Commerce gift certificates, free rental of one of Barton’s facilities and more.

“We like to make it fancy and have it in the art gallery, but there’s no dress code. We want people to come and have a good time right after work,” said Director of Public Relations and Marketing Brandon Steinert. “Come see the gallery, enjoy some good food and catch up with some friends.”

Those with questions can contact Steinert directly at steinertb@bartonccc.edu .

About Barton County Young Professionals

Barton County Young Professionals is a program of the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development, designed to foster business and social networking among working individuals in the Barton County area. The organization is driven by three priorities: lead, network and volunteer. Anyone who lives in the Barton County area between the ages of 21 and 40 qualifies for membership, which is maintained by participating in at least one networking event and one leadership or volunteer activity per calendar year. More information can be found at BartonYP.com/join.