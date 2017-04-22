Sunday Weather

Sunday Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.