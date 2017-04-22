Sunday Weather

Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Friday Night
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
