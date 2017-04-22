Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, April 24, 2017 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the April 3, 2017, the April 10, 2017, and the April 17, 2017, Regular Meetings.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Recognition of Service – Detective Sharon Wondra:

-Sharon Wondra is retiring from the Sheriff’s Office after 27 years on the job. Wondra was hired as a detention officer on October 23, 1990. Since that time, she’s also served as a patrol officer and will retire as a detective. Through her diligence to duty and commitment to service, she has helped solve numerous crimes. Her efforts, her attitude and her work ethic will certainly be missed. Sheriff Brian Bellendir will present details.

B. RESOLUTION 2017-09: Creating a Fiscal Relationship between Barton County, Kansas, and the Wetlands and Wildlife National Scenic Byway:

-Since its inception, Barton County has held the funding for the Byway, with the Great Bend CVB and the County acting as lead agencies. With the recent staff changes within both organizations, the Byway Committee has asked that the County officially commit to overseeing the fiscal responsibilities.

C. ROAD AND BRIDGE / NOXIOUS WEED / MEMORIAL PARKS: Separation of Job

Duties:

-Dale Phillips is currently serving as the Road and Bridge / Noxious Weed /

Memorial Parks Director. In preparation for his retirement, he has suggested

restructuring the departments. While he will continue to supervise both Road

and Bridge and Memorial Parks, Mr. Phillips suggests that an Interim Noxious

Weed Director be named. Separating the duties at this time will help prepare

staff members for planned management changes. Mr. Phillips will be joined by

Kay Thompson, Assistant Director, in providing details.

D. SOLID WASTE: Annual Review of the Solid Waste Management Plan:

-Per KSA 65-3405, Barton County is required to form and maintain a Solid Waste

Planning Committee to develop and perform an annual review of the Solid

Waste Management Plan, which is then approved by the Commission. As the

Solid Waste Management Plan had a comprehensive review last year, it is

recommended that no changes be made at this time. Phil Hathcock, Solid

Waste Director, will discuss details.

E. SOLID WASTE: Replacement Flowmeters for the Leachate System:

-Kansas Statutes require monitoring and regulation of the amount of liquid that is

present on the liner of the Landfill. Pursuant to the statues, Barton County Landfill

operates a leachate system containing pumps, flowmeters and controls that

maintains and records the level of the liquid. Two of the flowmeters within the

system are beginning to fail. EPG Companies, the manufacturer of the system,

has provided a quote of $10,655.00 for replacement flowmeters which will be

installed by Landfill staff. Mr. Hathcock will present details.

F. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Jennifer Schartz, Commission Chairman, will provide the informational report of

work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made

available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided

by the County on a regular basis.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any

documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other

documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take

place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

APRIL 24, 2017

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County

Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time,

Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business.

10:15 a.m. – K-4 Overlook Tower and Arkansas River bridge repair – Barry

McManaman, County Engineer

10:30 a.m. – Program Overview – Barton County / KSU Extension Council

10:45 a.m. – Webportal to view taxes on-line – Kevin Wondra, County Treasurer

11:00 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department

Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After

the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their

Chambers.

Noon – Planning Session – James Jordan, County Treasurer-Elect

After all appointments have been completed, the Commission will have a

working lunch. During this time, they will review the County’s Employee

Handbook and other documents related to regular operations.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the

Juvenile Services Director are scheduled for April 27, 2017.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, May 1, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VI. ADJOURN.