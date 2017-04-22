Lady Panthers go 1-3 at Sunflower Classic

The Great Bend Lady Panthers went 1-3 over the weekend at the Sunflower Softball Classic in Olathe.

Great Bend opened play on Friday afternoon, losing to defending 6A champion Olathe South 10-0. South scored 7-runs in the first inning and used the run rule to end the game after five innings. The Panthers managed only 1-hit in the game, a 5th inning single by Brooklyn Burkhart.

In their second game Friday, The Lady Panthers bounced back to beat Olathe North 9-8 thanks to a 7-run second inning. Despite the big lead, North rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the 5th at 7-7 before freshman Shaily Clark doubled home 2 runs in the 6th to give the Panthers a 9-7 lead and they would hang on to win it 9-8.

Saturday was not a good day for Great Bend as they were blown out by Lawrence High and Lawrence Free State. The Lions beat the Panthers 16-1 while Free State rolled to a 13-2 victory.

The 8-4 Lady Panthers travel to Garden City Thursday to face the Buffaloes in a Western Athletic Conference twin bill that will decide the 2017 WAC Champion.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and can be heard on B-104.3 FM.